JKCA officials, others call on LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 29: Surjit Singh Slathia, Member of Legislative Assembly, Samba, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and put forth various issues of public importance of his constituency.

In another meeting, Brig.Anil Gupta (Retd.), CEO, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Vivek Khajuria, Secretary, JKCA.

The JKCA officials briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the preparations for the upcoming Irani Cup. Srinagar is set to host the five-day first-class match from October 1.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Member of Legislative Assembly from Reasi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.