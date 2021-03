Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday said that it will declare the 12th class results on March 8.

BOSE officials said that the results would be declared on March 8 at 5 Pm.

Earlier the term end examinations of 10th and 12th standard of Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division commenced from 9th and 10th November respectively.

In a backdrop of COVID-19, BOSE had decided to give 10th and 12th standard students syllabi relaxation 40 percent—(KNO)