Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to announce the annual regular results of class 10th and 12th, of Kashmir Division, in the second week of February, an official informed on Monday.

Board of School Education Joint Secretary Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said that the processes involved are in progress.

“Results are under process and have to undergo several stages before declaration. First stage has been completed and the second one is in process”, he said adding most probably the results of both the classes will be declared in the second week of February if situation arisen due to COVID goes well,” Aijaz added.

Meanwhile, Director Academics BOSE, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer also maintained that results will be announced in the second week of February.

Pertinently, the examinations of Class 12th culminated in the 2nd week of December while 10th exams concluded in the first week of December last year. (GNS)