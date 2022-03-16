Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has revoked six-month age relaxation for students writing the Class X exam.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the relaxation in age limit up to six (6) months prescribed for appearing in Secondary School Examination (Class 109) which was being given to the students is hereby revoked,” said Dr, Farooq Ahmad Peer, Director Academics, in a notification.

Dr. Peer said henceforth only such students who attain the age of 14 years on November 1 in case of Kashmir Division/Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division/UT of Ladakh and May 1 in case of Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division shall be eligible for appearing in Class 10 exam.

“No candidate of less than 13 (+) years of age as on November 1 and May 1 preceding the year in which he/she has to appear in the Secondary School Examination shall now be eligible for registration in Class 10,” he said.

This notification shall be effective from the Annual (Regular) examination 2023 in the case of Kashmir Division/Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division/ UT of Ladakh and Annual (Regular) 2024 in the case of Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division, and onwards.