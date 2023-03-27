The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released date sheets for Class 10, 11 and 12.

The exam schedule has been issued for students living in hard zone areas of the union territory. The exams for Class 10 will begin from April 8 and end on May 9. The exam will start with paper of vocational subjects. The paper for Social Science will take place on April 10. General English exam will be conducted on April 20 and that for Mathematics on April 26. Science exam will take place on May 4. The exam will end with Music paper on May 9.

Class 11 exams will start from April 12 and end on May 14. The exams will start with paper of vocational subjects. Papers for Biology, Political Science and Accountancy will be conducted on April 15. The paper for Mathematics will take place on April 25. General English exam will be held on May 6. The exam will end with papers of Geography and Business Studies.

Students can checkand download their JKBOSE date sheet 2023 for class 10th at jkbose.nic.in in the form of a PDF file. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Hard Zone will be held from April 8.

How To Download JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10 Hard Zone?

JKBOSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will be held from April 8 until May 9, 2023. The complete details of subject-wise JKBOSE exam dates have been provided above in the table. However, students can download the JKBOSE 10 date sheet 2023 pdf from the official website. They can go through the steps below –