Following the bad weather conditions, JKBOSE Friday postponed all exams of 10th to 12th classes scheduled on March-01 and March-03 in hard zones.

JKBOSE in a order said, “In view of inclement weather, the examinations for classes 10th, 11th and 12th scheduled to be held on 01-03-2025 and 03-03-2025 as per date sheet already issued, are hereby postponed and rescheduled.”

The board said that the examinations that were earlier scheduled to be held on March-01 for classes 10th and 11th will be held on March-25.

In case of 12th standard, the examinations that were scheduled to be held on March-01 will be held on March-24.

JKBOSE in the meantime further said that the time and venue of the examinations will remain unchanged—(KNO)