JKBOSE notifies date-sheet for Class 10th, 15% relaxation in syllabus

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JK BOSE) has notified the date-sheet for Class 10th Annual/ Regular, 2025 (Oct-Nov session), scheduling the examination from November 3 from 11 am to 2 pm.

In all, nearly 95,000 students from Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division including students from Ladakh UT are expected to take up the exam, which the Government has restored back to the October- November session.

As per the date- sheet, the exams will commence on November 3 for Mathematics subject followed by Social Science on November 7.

The examination for Science subject has been scheduled on November 11 while English paper will be held on November 14.

The Urdu/ Hindi papers have been scheduled on November 17, Computer Science on November 19 while the vocational subjects paper will be held on November 21. Subjects with smaller number of candidates like Home Science will be held on November 23, Music on November 25 and additional/ optional subjects including Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/ Sanskrit on November 24.

The examination will conclude on November 27 with Painting/ Art and Drawing subject papers scheduled on that day.

In consideration of the disruptions in the academic calendar caused due to heat waves, torrential rains/ cloudbursts and floods, the JK BOSE has granted concession of 15% syllabus, making an attempt of 85% marks equivalent to 100%.

The J&K BOSE has urged students to prepare seriously for the examinations while renewing its commitment to conduct the exams in observance of high standards of transparency.

The BOSE has exhorted invigilatory staff to be completely professional while discharging their duties in order to safeguard the purity and integrity of exams and requested school education department to extend cordial support in smooth and fair conduct of the examination.