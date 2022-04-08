Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE Higher Secondary (Class 11th) Result 2021 for Jammu (Winter Zone) and Leh division. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class)Annual Regular-2021 Jammu (Winter Zone)’ under latest update

Click on the link for the desired results on the new page that opens

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter your roll number, captcha code and submit to View Result

Check the result, download the page on your computer

Take a print out for future reference