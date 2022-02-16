The Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday announced annual regular results of 10th standard of Kashmir division with an overall pass percentage of 78.43 percent.

Girl students have outshined boys in the exams.

Among total pass percentage includes 78.14 percent boys and 78.74 girl student.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its print out for future reference.