JKBOSE Class 11th 2021 results update: Read more for details

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the results for Class 11th annual regular session of Kashmir by the end of second week of April.

JKBOSE Chairperson Professor Veena Pandita told Kashmir News service that evaluation of Class 11th papers will take at least 25 more days to complete.

“Many formalities are yet to be completed yet and as such results will be declared by the end of 2nd week of April” she said.

Veena refuted the reports that board will declare the results of 11th class in coming few days.

She asked students not to pay heed to rumours. (KNS)