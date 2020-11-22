JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th biannual results declared for Kashmir, Leh

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of class 10 and 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their JKBOSE Bi-annual result 2020 results online at jkbose.ac.in. The students will have to enter their roll number on the result login page to download their scorecards.

The JKBOSE has also declared the result of Secondary School Examination (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2020 (Private) – Leh (Special) exam. It has also released Class 10th Bi-annual (Winter-zone) 2020 Leh Division exam result.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Kashmir results 2020:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link for class 10th bi-annual Kashmir division, flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Kahmir divison result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out