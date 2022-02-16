Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will declare JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 on jkbose.nic.in. The Class 10 result for Kashmir division will likely be declared soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board has not confirmed any official date and time of release of JKBOSE Class 10 result for the Kashmir division yet. The Class 10 board exams, often known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state.

To check the result, candidates will have to have their admit card ready. The result link will require registration number or roll number and other details to check the result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JKBOSE.

Follow all the updates here:



JKBOSE Class 10 Result: How to check

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per various media reports, JKBOSE 10th Result for the Kashmir division will be announced soon. Candidates will have to keep a tab on the result updates through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.