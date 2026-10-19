JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Begin Across J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) annual regular Class 10 examinations commenced on Monday across Kashmir and the winter-zone areas of Jammu division, with around 97,500 students appearing at 1,003 examination centres.

As per official figures,72,232 students have registered in Kashmir division and 25,268 in the winter-zone areas of Jammu division.

JKBOSE has established 1,003 examination centres, including 687 in Kashmir division and 316 in the winter-zone areas of Jammu division.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar during his visit to examination centers, JKBOSE Chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said the examinations were being conducted across 10 districts of Kashmir division and seven districts of Jammu division, with a few students also appearing in Leh and Kargil.

“As you have seen, the students are happily giving their exams. Hopefully, they will do well,” Sheikh said, wishing the candidates good luck.

Highlighting the arrangements for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), the Chairman said a dedicated examination centre had been established at the Board’s office, where eligible candidates were being provided special concessions.

He said eligible candidates were given 20 minutes of additional time, scribes depending on the nature of their disabilities, and a five-mark concession in the passing criteria.

“We try our best to facilitate them and to make their academic dreams come true,” he said, adding that the Board was making efforts to ensure students faced no difficulties during their academic journey.

Sheikh said the Board planned examination arrangements in advance and held deliberations with officers, joint secretaries and deputy secretaries to improve the system and ensure a smooth examination process.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Sakina Itoo extended her best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations, saying JKBOSE had completed the necessary preparations for their smooth and orderly conduct.

She urged students to remain confident, manage their time wisely and approach the examinations with a calm and positive mindset.

“Believe in your abilities and give your best,” she said, describing examinations as an important milestone in students’ academic journeys.

Itoo also appealed to parents to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on their children and provide them with a peaceful and reassuring environment to safeguard their physical and mental well-being.

To ensure transparency and timely redressal of examination-related grievances, JKBOSE has constituted a Grievance-cum-Monitoring Cell.

For Jammu division, grievances can be emailed to jsexamsjd.jkbose@jk.gov.in or submitted by calling 0191-2585732. For Kashmir division, students and parents can email jsexamskd.jkbose@jk.gov.in or contact 0194-3186762.

The Education Minister urged centre superintendents and examination staff to ensure that the examinations were conducted fairly, transparently and impartially, while maintaining discipline and upholding the integrity of the examination system.

Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma also extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations.

“Exam warriors, shed your worries, stay confident and focused. Believe in yourself and give your best. Best wishes to all,” Sharma said.

He asked Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Complex Heads to ensure a congenial and supportive environment for students, stressing that effective counselling and necessary assistance should be provided to help them overcome examination-related stress.

As per the notified date sheet, the annual regular Class 12 examinations are scheduled to commence on October 21 and conclude on November 21, 2026, while the Class 11 examinations will begin on October 29 and conclude on November 30, 2026.