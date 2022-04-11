Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has invited applications for admission to Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) and Male Multipurpose Health Worker (MMPHW) courses.

Online applications can be submitted from April 13. The last date for submission of forms is May 11.

The minimum qualification for the courses is matric.

Candidates have to submit a Rs 500 fee

The examination shall be conducted in pen and paper format. There will be 120 multiple choice questions that have to be attempted in two hours.