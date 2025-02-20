SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: JKB Financial Services Limited (JKB FSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of J&K Bank, today launched JKB mTrade – an all-in-one digital platform designed to provide a seamless and advanced trading experience for investors.

J&K Bank’s MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee formally launched the app in the presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, MD JKB FSL Syed Adil Andrabi, DGMs, and other senior officials of the Bank and its subsidiary. Speaking at the launch, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “The launch of JKB mTrade is part of our policy to equip customers with cutting-edge digital solutions that simplify trading and investment decisions. At a time when public awareness about deploying savings into short and long-term investments is growing rapidly, this user-friendly app will empower our customers with secure, efficient, and convenient access to the capital markets.”

He further added, “As a financial institution, our vision goes beyond banking. We are committed to offering comprehensive financial solutions that cater to our customers’ evolving wealth management needs. JKB mTrade is a key step in right direction to provide end-to-end financial services, ensuring that our customers have access to a wide range of investment opportunities, from traditional banking products to modern investment instruments.”

In his remarks, ED Sudhir Gupta commended the performance of the Bank’s subsidiary, saying, “In its journey, JKB mTrade is one of the best milestones achieved by JKB FSL. And I know that with such hard-work and dedication, you will continue to set new benchmarks of excellence.” They are already doing a good work in terms of growth in revenue and profitability, which has been appreciated by the Bank’s board also, he further said.

Earlier, in his welcome address on the occasion, MD of JKB FSL Syed Adil Andrabi gave a brief overview of the key milestones in the history of the company. He said, “JKB mTrade is more than just a trading platform; it is a testament to our commitment and has been designed with advanced technology, user-friendly features, and a secure trading environment, ensuring an enhanced experience for our valued clients. Through this new app, we are enabling our customers to make informed financial decisions with ease and efficiency.”

The Bank’s General Manager (Subsidiary Management) Syed Rais Maqbool, who is also director on the board of JKB FSL, presented the vote of thanks wherein he expressed hope that with the kind of consistent support and guidance from the Bank’s leadership, JKB FSL will continue to deliver better value to its stakeholders. Voicing his vision for the subsidiary, he said, “By 2030, JKB FSL should be able to go for an IPO.”

Meanwhile, the subsidiary’s Technology Head Sakib Ali gave a detailed presentation about the app and its state-of-the-art features. Notably, the JKB mTrade app is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Offering a comprehensive suite of features, the JKB mTrade app caters to diverse investment needs across multiple asset classes, including stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, and derivatives.