SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

As per an order, Fayaz Ahmed Lone, Director General, Audit and Inspections, JK, holding additional charge of Director General, Codes, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Codes, Finance Department, J&K.

It further said that Mohammad Sultan Malik, Director Finance, Power Development Department, upon his promotion to the super time scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Service, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Audit & Inspections, J&K. He shall also supervise the resources section of the Finance Department.