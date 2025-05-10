JKAS officers pay tribute to Dr Thapa

Srinagar, May 10: Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service expressed deep condolences over the death of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, ADDC Rajouri.

In a condolence message, they said: “With profound grief and a heavy heart that we express our deepest condolences on the tragic passing of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, a distinguished senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri. Dr. Thapa lost his life in the line of duty. Dr. Thapa was a beacon of dedication, professionalism, and compassion. Known for his people-friendly approach, he played a pivotal role in addressing critical issues, leaving an indelible mark on the communities he served.”

They said Dr Thapa’s career, spanning over two decades, was a testament to his integrity, resilience, and selfless devotion to public service.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a mentor, a colleague, and an inspiring figure whose contributions to the administrative service and the welfare of the people will never be forgotten. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Dr. Thapa’s family during this time of immense sorrow.”

“We stand in solidarity with them, offering our unwavering support and prayers for strength to bear this irreparable loss. We honor Dr. Thapa’s legacy and pledge to carry forward his vision of service, dedication, and compassion. His sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts, inspiring us to serve with greater resolve and commitment.”