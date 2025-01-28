JAMMU, JANUARY 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) today organized the prestigious All India Urdu Mushaira here this evening at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

in the presence of galaxy of writers intellectuals of different languages.

Principal Secretary, Culture and School Education, Suresh Kumar Gupta was the chief guest at the event.

In his address, Suresh Gupta stated that the primary objective of the Mushaira is to celebrate the diversity of India through the universal language of poetry, which serves as a bridge connecting people from varied backgrounds and regions. He emphasized that poetry is a powerful medium to promote unity, harmony and cultural exchange in a multilingual nation like ours. He also stated that 31 new schemes are being introduced in JKAACL for overall promotion of regional art, culture and languages.

Harvinder Kour, Secretary JKAACL, welcomed the veteran poets, literary luminaries and esteemed guests. In her address, she stated that this event, began in 1960, has become an annual tradition and continues to be a significant platform for promoting Urdu literature and poetry.

This year’s Mushaira was organized as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, bringing together renowned poets from across Jammu and Kashmir and other states and Union Territories of the country. She further highlighted the vital role of literary events like this Mushaira in fostering creativity, nurturing fresh ideas and preserving our cultural and linguistic heritage.

The Mushaira featured mesmerizing performances by celebrated poets from across the country including Chander Bhan Khaal (Delhi); Rajesh Reddy (Mumbai); Manish Shukla (Lucknow); Dr. Sunita Raina (Delhi); Mohan Muntazir (Uttarakhand); Monika Dehlvi (Delhi); Amjid Khan Amjid (Dehradun); Deepak Gupta (Faridabad); Asad Mehtab Asad (Mumbai) and Krishen Kumar Toor (Dharamshala).

Local poets also enriched the Mushaira with their captivating verses. Notable participants included Pritpal Singh Beetab (Jammu); Dr. Liaqat Jafri (Jammu); Sohil Siddique (Bhaderwah); Mumtaz Ahmad (Rajouri); Dr. Shafaq Sopori (Srinagar); Gulzar Jaffar (Kupwara); Shabeena Ara (Kulgam); Qazi Akhter (Srinagar) and Dr. Tahir Tanveer. Each poet enthralled the audience with their thought-provoking poetry, blending traditional themes with contemporary insights and reinforcing the timeless charm of Urdu poetry.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, JKAACL will also host the Dogri Kavi Sammelan at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu, on 30th January 2025.