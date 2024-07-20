JKAACL condoles demise of Bharat Singh Manhas

SRINAGAR, JULY 20: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages today held a condolence at its headquarters, Lal Mandi, Srinagar, to pay homage to Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Bharat Singh Manhas, who passed away here yesterday evening after a brief illness.

Principal Secretary, Culture Department, Suresh Kumar Gupta, and other officers and officials conveyed sympathies with the bereaved family. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

A JKAS Officer of 2001 batch, Manhas had joined the JKAACL as Secretary in May 2022. He made the cultural sector visible and vibrant during his two year tenure.

“The demise of Bharat Singh has left a void in the administrative system and his absence will be deeply felt”, stated the Principal Secretary.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chairman J&K Artists Association, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat,also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Bharat Singh Manhas.

Several literary and artistic organisations have expressed their condolences over the demise of late Manhas.

Among others the condolence meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary, Syed Shakeel Ul Rehman, Officer Incharge, Kashmir Division, Farooq Anwar Mirza, Officer Incharge TRC, Mufti Shafeeq U Rehman, President Adbi Markaz Kamraz, Mohammad Amin Bhat, NSD Coordinator, Gulzar Ahmad Ganai and noted artist Mushtaq Ali Ahmad Khan.