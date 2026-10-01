J&K Youth’s Blood Donation Spirit Unmatched: Dr Andrabi





Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson and senior BJP leader Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Thursday praised the youth of J&K for their enthusiastic participation in a mega blood donation camp, describing their contribution as a powerful expression of humanity and selfless service.

Speaking at the camp, Andrabi said donating blood to save the lives of strangers reflected the youth’s deep commitment to humanity.

“Removing blood from your veins to save the lives of others — there can be no greater passion for humanity than this,” she said.

She said youth-led organisations and NGOs across Jammu and Kashmir have been undertaking humanitarian initiatives for years and deserve recognition and support.

Andrabi also appreciated the participation of women donors, noting that some had donated blood multiple times.

“What can be greater than this? The world runs by action,” she said, while congratulating organiser Advocate Aijaz and other youth involved in organising the camp.

Emphasising the importance of blood donation, Andrabi said every drop donated could help save lives and that its true value could only be understood by those in need of blood.

She said blood could not be purchased with money and called for greater compassion and a spirit of service among people across Jammu and Kashmir.

“May Allah accept their sacrifice, and may humanity awaken in all of us. May we be useful to each other and to humanity,” she said.