J&K youth have immense strength: PM

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense strength and now due to train services, the goods have been moving fast from the Kashmir valley.

He made these remarks during inter-action with a farmer from Ganderbal district in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister interacted with progressive farmers from different parts of the country in New Delhi.

Fayaz Ahmad Ganaie, a farmer from Ganderbal district was among the farmers who met the Prime Minister.

“I’ve come from Kashmir. I saw your progressive scheme for the farmers and availed its benefits. Today, I have 14 employees and I have been earning Rs 15 lakh worth profits in a year,” Ganaie said, adding all this was made possible by the Modi Government.

The Prime Minister responded saying the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have immense strength.

“Now with the train services, the goods have been moving fast from the Kashmir valley,” Modi said.

It may be mentioned here that the Railways have started goods train services directly from New Delhi to Kashmir. Cars have reached directly to Srinagar for the first time while apple and other fruits were transported to Delhi.

The Prime Minister encouraged farmers to gradually transition to natural farming, suggesting they first experiment on a small portion of their land to build confidence and witness success.

Ganaie interacted with the Prime Minister during the launch of the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojna in New Delhi. He shared insights on modern farming practices and expressed his commitment to adopting innovative agricultural techniques to boost productivity and support sustainable farming in his district and the Kashmir valley.

PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana has been launched with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore with the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices and improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts.

During interaction, a woman farmer praised the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, stating that the annual Rs 6,000 allowance was “a blessing” that helped cover crucial expenses like purchasing seeds and ploughing the field.

Some farmers felt a personal connection during the interaction. Following their conversation with Modi, one farmer said, “When he spoke to us, it felt like he was not a Prime Minister but a member of our family”.

Some farmers showcased innovative products. One farmer presented a “Jain potato,” which is grown aeroponically so it doesn’t touch the ground, and another discussed value-added garlic products like paste and powder.

Another farmer shared how they experimented with a gradual approach to natural farming after an interaction with the Prime Minister, which built their confidence over time.

The Prime Minister stated that in the last 11 years, India’s agricultural exports have nearly doubled. Food grain production has increased by approximately 90 million metric tonnes. Fruit and vegetable production has grown by more than 64 million metric tonnes. India today ranks first in the world in milk production and is the second-largest fish producer globally. Honey production has doubled compared to 2014.

Over the past 11 years, more than 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been formed to enhance farmer cooperation and market access.

Modi emphasized that the inspiration behind the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana comes directly from the success of the Aspirational Districts model.