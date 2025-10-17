J&K youth driving nation-building: LG

SRINAGAR: “Youth of Jammu Kashmir are now deeply engaging with the country’s history, values and aspirations,” the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Thursday. He said youth are forging bond with diversity, heritage and fostering a shared cultural identity for nation-building. The Lieutenant Governor was addressing the inaugural function of Veshaw Literary Festival at Kulgam, through video conferencing.

The two-day lit fest is celebrating literature by bringing together writers, artists and readers to share and discuss books, new ideas and to promote a variety of creative and literary works.

“The lit fest will also explore the region’s unique spirituality and cultural significance and provide a platform for women writers and young authors to share their creative works. The event will foster appreciation for literature and strengthen the community bond,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the writings of prominent literary figures from Jammu Kashmir have inspired generations.

“Kulgam stands as a testament to a rich spiritual and intellectual tradition. Kulgam is a confluence of nature, spirituality, culture, and literature, making this sacred land an important part of Jammu Kashmir’s heritage,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young talent. He said such efforts will not only expand human creativity but also ensure that literature serves as a mirror, reflecting societal and global changes.

“Science, spirituality, and literature are the three powerful forces for a progressive and vibrant society. Writers, thinkers, and poets must promote the literary, scientific and spiritual heritage, enrich the folk traditions, and strengthen social harmony. They must also shed light on pressing public issues and become the voice of the marginalized,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also called upon the writers and poets to effectively counter the false narratives in Jammu Kashmir and introduce the new generation to the brighter reality and offer them new perspectives.

Mohd Afzal Parray, Chairman District Development Council Kulgam; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG SKR Anantnag; Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam; Anayat Ali Choudhary, SSP Kulgam; Prof. (Dr.) Mohd Abass Shah, Principal, GDC Kulgam; senior officials, prominent literary personalities and youth in large number attended the inaugural ceremony.