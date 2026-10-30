J&K woos travellers at IITM Mumbai

MUMBAI: Jammu & Kashmir Tourism showcased its diverse tourism offerings, emerging destinations and business opportunities at the B2B Networking Evening organised as part of IITM Mumbai–2026 at Club Mumbai.

The impactful presentation was delivered by Waseem Raja, Joint Director Tourism, Kashmir and Vivek Puri, CEO, Surinsar Mansar Development Authority. They highlighted the immense tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir and its growing appeal as a preferred destination for the travellers.

The networking evening provided a vibrant platform for meaningful B2B interactions, with officers from J&K Tourism and tourism stakeholders showcasing a wide range of tourism products, destinations and experiences across the Union Territory.

The presentation elucidated both the established and offbeat destinations of Jammu and Kashmir besides highlighting the recently organised major tourism events, including successful conduct of Kashmir Marathon. The event was projected as an important addition to J&K’s tourism calendar, further enhancing the destination’s visibility among the travel trade and visitors.

The presentation generated considerable interest among the travel trade professionals, who raised queries, shared suggestions and offered valuable inputs. The visiting J&K Tourism officials actively responded to the queries and apprised the participants of the diverse tourism experiences, destinations and investment and business opportunities available across Jammu and Kashmir.

The B2B interaction provided an important opportunity to strengthen engagement with the travel trade and explore new avenues for collaboration, partnerships and promotion of Jammu and Kashmir in key tourism markets.