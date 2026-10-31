J&K Witnessing Unprecedented Development, Investment, Tourism Growth: Div Com Garg

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new phase of development, infrastructure expansion, economic growth and tourism promotion, reflecting the collective efforts of the administration and security forces towards building a peaceful and prosperous Union Territory.

Addressing the gathering during the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and the 8th UT Foundation Day, Anshul Garg extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and welcomed civil and police administration officers, Army, Air Force and paramilitary forces, representatives of universities, awardees, artists, sports personalities, students and other distinguished guests.

Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said his courage, leadership and unwavering commitment laid a strong foundation for the unity and integrity of the nation, while his ideals of patriotism continue to inspire generations.

He said the occasion also reaffirmed the collective commitment towards national unity, security and integrity, while the Run for Unity reflected the shared aspiration for peace, harmony and prosperity.

Highlighting the development trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Divisional Commissioner said that investments worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in the road infrastructure sector are bringing significant improvements in connectivity and transforming people’s lives.

He said the tourism calendar of Kashmir has also expanded with new initiatives, including marathons, film festivals, garden festivals and winter tourism activities, creating fresh opportunities for economic growth and employment.

Referring to various government initiatives, he said schemes such as Mission Yuva, PMEGP, Startup India and the Homestay Policy are opening new avenues of livelihood for young people and encouraging entrepreneurship across the region.

He also highlighted the progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Vibrant Villages Programme, stating that efforts are underway to ensure basic amenities and improved facilities in border villages.

Appreciating the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces, Garg said their courage and dedication have contributed significantly towards maintaining peace and security in the region.

He further said that coordinated efforts by the civil administration, police and security agencies have strengthened the governance framework and helped Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a model for other states and Union Territories.

He expressed hope that all sections of society would continue contributing with dedication and commitment towards development, peace and the vision of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.