J&K was dubbed disputed because of NC: Reddy

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 20: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy criticized the National Conference (NC) on Friday, holding the party responsible for the imposition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and alleging that it contributed to the region being labeled as “disputed.”

Reddy, speaking at a campaign event for BJP candidates in Reasi district during the ongoing Assembly elections in the Union Territory, accused the NC of playing a significant role in fostering corruption and the rise of cross-border terrorism. “It was the NC that brought Article 370 into existence and enforced it here, which led to Jammu and Kashmir being termed disputed,” he told reporters.

Describing Article 370 as the root cause of many issues in the region, the Union Minister said, “Article 370 deprived the people of their rights and enabled a dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir.” On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led central government abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Taking aim at the NC, Reddy remarked, “Had the National Conference not been in power, Jammu and Kashmir would have developed on par with other states in India.” He also accused the party of promoting terrorism in the region.

Reddy claimed that since the abrogation of Article 370, peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir, and significant developmental initiatives are underway. He urged people to support the BJP in the ongoing elections to continue the path towards peace, progress, and prosperity. The Union Minister highlighted that prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the region faced rampant terror activities. “Today, most of those activities have been eradicated,” he added.

Stressing the importance of the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory since the abrogation, Reddy said, “This is a crucial election. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a significant responsibility. I believe they will make the right decision after considering all aspects. No one in Jammu and Kashmir wants Article 370 to return.”