Srinagar, Nov 01: J&K UT level Thang-Ta Championship, organised by the J&K Thang-Ta Association, concluded at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Polo Ground Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 632 players participated in the championship. Players from all over J&K participated in the championship.

J&K UT Thang-Ta Championship concludes 4

Faizan Ashraf from Murran, Pulwama and Sairah Zahoor from Srinagar were bagged champion of Champions boys and champion of Champions girls title and Rohit Kumar was declared best fighter of the tournament.

The Chief Guest on the function Sheikh Riyaz Ahamd, Administrative Officer, J&K Sports Council and Syed Nisar Hussain Gillani was the Guest of honour.

J&K UT Thang-Ta Championship concludes 5

Mohammad Galib, Altaf Ahmad Gulam , Gowhar khan and other guests were also present on the occasion.