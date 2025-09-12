J&K to Witness Warm Days, Cool Evenings Till Sept 17

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast pleasant weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, with warm, sunny days and cool, clear evenings expected to continue till September 17.

Director of Meteorology, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said the prevailing conditions are favourable for outdoor activities and travel.



“Jammu and Kashmir will experience warm, sunny days and clear, cool evenings through September 17, offering perfect weather for outdoor activities,” he said.

He added that no major weather disturbances are expected during the forecast period, providing much-needed relief to people and visitors after recent spells of rainfall and flood scare. [KNT]