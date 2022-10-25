Srinagar, Oct 25 : Deputy director meteorological department Srinagar Mukhtar Ahmad on Tuesday said that there will be partial solar eclipse in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Mukhtar said that the eclipse will started at around 4:15 pm and will remain till 5:45 in the evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that after the sunset eclipse will disappear and as advised by different agencies people should not directly look towards the sun during the eclipse period.

He added that solar eclipse in other parts of India will start at 2:30 and will end at 6:30 pm soon after the sunset—(KNO)