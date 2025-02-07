Srinagar, Feb 7: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast a mix of dry and wet weather conditions for Jammu and Kashmir over the next two weeks.

As per the prediction, February 7-8 will remain generally dry, while February 9 may witness light rain or snow in isolated areas.

A spell of cloudy weather is expected on February 10-11, with chances of light rain or snow at scattered locations in Kashmir, mainly in the northern and central regions, along with isolated places in the Jammu division.

The weather is likely to stay dry from February 12-14, followed by generally cloudy conditions with possibilities of light rain or snow at isolated places on February 15-16.

Tourists, travelers, and transporters are advised to adhere to administrative and traffic advisories for safe travel.