J&K to host major water-sports festival, 20 national games: Secy YSS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is fast becoming a leading sports destination in India, with significant developments in winter, summer, and water sports.

In an exclusive interview with Kashmir News Service, Sarmad said that for the fourth time, J&K has been awarded the Winter Sports Activity, firmly establishing J&K as the Winter Sports Capital of India. He praised Gulmarg, calling it “one of the finest ski resorts in the world.”

The Winter Games have not only been a success but have also improved local facilities and provided valuable exposure to athletes. Plans are underway to establish an Institute of Excellence in Skiing in Gulmarg, supported by the Government of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, he said.

On Summer Sports Expansion, Sarmad said that the infrastructure development that has taken place is unprecedented and every panchayat now has a sports facility. Over 60 stadiums and playfields are now equipped with floodlights, allowing evening play and synthetic turfs for football and other sports have been set up in both urban and remote areas, he said adding, “Our effort is to spot the sporting talent in far-flung areas because real talent lies in the villages.”

On water Sports Initiatives, Sarmad said that J&K’s abundant water bodies make it an ideal location for water sports. Two state-of-the-art water sports centers have been established under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme. “We have the best quality equipment for water sports. A major water sports festival, including a national dragon boat festival, is planned to take place within a month. Efforts are also being made to expand water sports activities to Manasbal Lake and Wular Lake.”

On successful Legends League in Jammu, Hafeez expressed optimism about hosting similar events in the Kashmir Valley. “We have all the right facilities for every kind of sport.” On being asked about Infrastructure Growth, Sarmad said that over 400 playgrounds were built last year alone, including AstroTurf stadiums in Poonch and Pulwama. “We are building many football turfs across the UT. Synthetic athletic tracks of international quality are being developed in various locations.”

Speaking on the increase in indoor stadiums, Sarmad said that each district now have at least one indoor stadium and these facilities have enabled J&K to host several national games, including gymnastics and table tennis. “This year, we are planning to host over 20 national games, building on last year’s success.” (KNS)