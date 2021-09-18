J&K to get 20 lakh Covid vaccine doses by end of September

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the administration to scale up vaccination with intensive drives and enforce strict Covid protocol in the areas witnessing increased number of Covid-19 cases in J&K.

The LG passed the directions during the weekly meeting chaired by him to review the Covid scenario in J&K.

The Lt Governor asked the Deputy Commissioners and Health department to effectively utilize the available stock of vaccines to meet the set target.

He said that there is no shortage of vaccine, adding that 20 lakh doses of the vaccine would be received by ending September, the administering whereof needs to be planned accordingly, especially by focusing on the areas with lower rates of vaccination.

“Conduct aggressive vaccination drives by mobilizing extra teams to fill the gaps across the UT. Map the areas reporting increase in positive cases and take immediate preventive measures wherever required,” the Lt Governor directed the officials.

He said the studies show the vaccination rate and Covid positivity are inversely proportional to each other. Therefore, maximum coverage of vaccination is required to eliminate the probability of increase in positivity rate, and severity of the cases, he said.

During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police & civil administration for strict enforcement of Covid protocol and taking stringent action as per law against the violators.



