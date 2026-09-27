J&K, The Crown Of India, Welcomes You: LG Sinha Invites Tourists On World Tourism Day

Srinagar: On World Tourism Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited people from across the country and the world to experience the region’s natural beauty, hospitality and unique charm.

In a post on X, the Office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor described Jammu Kashmir as “the crown of India” and said the region offers a “breathtaking and timeless experience” enriched by warm hospitality.

Sinha urged visitors to come and experience the “enchanting charm” of Jammu Kashmir.

LG Sinha wrote, “On World Tourism Day, Jammu Kashmir, the crown of India, welcomes you all. It offers a breathtaking and timeless experience enriched with warm hospitality. I invite everyone to come and experience the enchanting charm of Jammu Kashmir.”