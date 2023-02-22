Srinagar: J&K Thang-Ta Association has condemned the move to award the Padma Shri Award in the field of Thang-Ta Sports to the man who is not working with Thang-Ta Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

K.K. Shanathoiba Sharma’s name has been included for the Padma Shri award, in the field of Thang-Ta Sports which is totally unacceptable to the entire Thang-Ta fraternity all over the India and the World.

Ayjaz Bhat, Secretary General World Thang-Ta Federation said that this is a very shocking news to us as we even don’t know Shanathoiba Sharma

“We requested the concerned department to investigate whether Shanathoiba Sharma has any connection with Thang-Ta sports or not,” he said.

“I have been associated with all national and international Thang-Ta activities since beginning but directly or indirectly I never heard or seen Shanathoiba Sharma,” Bhat said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that our Grand Master Huidrom Prem Kumar who is the founder of Thang-Ta Sports had an incomparable contribution for the promotion and development of indigenous Thang-Ta Sports and develop the game not only in the country but all over the Globe.

“It’s his dedication and hard work that Thang-Ta Sports is recognised by the World Martial Arts Union, South Korea. Thang-Ta Federation of India, Asian Thang-Ta Federation and World Thang-Ta Federation were established under his leadership,” he said.

He said that it is due to the hard work of our Grand Master that Thang-Ta is known one of the best sports in country and regular event in School Games and Khelo India Youth Games.

Pertinent to mention here that so far 28 National Championships, 2 world Championships, 5 international championships and 3 Asian Championships was conducted successful all over India and different countries as well so far under his leadership.

Bhat said that Huidrom Prem Kumar is the only person to deserves the Padma Shri award for the upliftment of Thang-Ta Sports.