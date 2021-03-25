J&K team bags 11 medals in National Wushu Championship

J&K Wushu team excelled in the 20th Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship held at Ranchi.

Aliza Shah bagged gold medal for the J&K

J&K Wushu team bagged 11 medals (1 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze medals) in the 20th Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship at Ranchi from 21st to 25th March 2021.

Aliza Shah secured gold medal in the 48 kg category. It is her consecutive 3rd medal.

The other medalists are:

Aliza -45kg-gold

Kaifa-52kg-silver

Zoya-56kg-silver

Bhavneet-silver(taolu)

Chitvan -20kg-bronze

Kapish-28kg-bronze

Madhia-32kg-bronze

Haniya-42kg-bronze

Rahullaha-60kg- bronze

Ansh (Bronze) 56kg

Group event-(Bronze)

Pratibha

Ritish

Sargun

Rudhr

Aahan

Hriyana

Bhavneet

Praznath

J&K Wushu team remained overall 4th in the medal tally whereas 3rd in the Girls section.

Pertinent to mention here that J&K Junior wushu team remained overall 2nd in the 19th Junior National championship.

It is matter of pride that more than 15 Players of the Union territory have been shortlisted for the Khelo India National center of excellence (NCOE).

Kuldeep Handoo (CEO) of Wushu Association of J&K and Dronacharya Awardee baded congratulation to the Wushu Kids team for bringing the glory for the union territory of J&K and also to the whole wushu team of J&K for working hard for the prominence of this combat sports in the region