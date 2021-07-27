J&K targets macadamization of 8,000 km of road during 2021-22

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Public Works (R&B) Department and take stock of progress made under the flagship programme, ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana’ (PMGSY).

Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department along with concerned officers of the Department and Director-General, Budget were present in the meeting.

It was informed that presently, the Department is maintaining 41,584 km road length across Jammu and Kashmir which includes National Highways, PMGSY, and R&B roads, and 1343 bridges.

During the previous financial year, it was further informed that the Department completed 1289 schemes associated with R&B, MED, DIQC sectors, and Mughal Road project by incurring an expenditure of Rs. 1,638 crore.

Under PMGSY, the Department registered an achievement of completing 3,167 km of rural roads under 272 schemes, thereby providing safe and secure all-weather connectivity to 119 habitations at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,072 crore.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to complete 4,200 km road length under PMGSY I & II this fiscal which includes 800 km and 3400 km rural road in Kashmir and Jammu province, respectively. This will thus conclude the first two phases of PMGSY in J&K, paving the way for initiation of phase III for which 1,750 km roads have been identified and submitted for approval.

The Department was also asked to keep a check on the quality standards of new constructions and ensure the creation of high-quality infrastructure, besides undertaking routine inspections through mobile maintenance teams with focussed attention on maintenance work.

The Department was further asked to evolve a mechanism to ensure regular monitoring of the quality of roads especially around all tourist places and public facilities.

Moreover, the Department was asked to prioritize blacktopping of roads towards developing and maintaining pothole-free roads in Jammu and Kashmir. The Department will be macadamizing 8,000 km of road length during 2021-22, out of which 2,007 km has already been completed so far.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed issues related to un-awarded works, forest clearances, land acquisition, quality standards, and utility shifting.