J&K takes over 215 Jamaat schools

Srinagar, Aug 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered the takeover of managing committees of 215 schools allegedly affiliated with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

According to Government Order No. 578-JK(Edu) of 2025, the decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies, which identified these schools as directly or indirectly linked with the banned outfit. The validity of their existing managing committees had either expired or was reported negatively, officials said.

The order states that the management of these schools will now be taken over by the respective District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners, who will propose fresh committees after due verification.

The government has directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the academic future of students enrolled in these institutions is not affected in any manner. District Magistrates, in consultation with the School Education Department, have been asked to implement necessary measures to maintain quality education in line with National Education Policy (NEP) norms.

The move comes under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010, read with SRO 292 of 2018 and SO 177 of 2022.