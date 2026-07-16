J&K Sports Council Football Academy Becomes First in UT to Earn AIFF 3-Star Accreditation

Srinagar: In a landmark achievement for football in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Sports Council Football Academy has become the first and only academy in the Union Territory to receive the prestigious AIFF 3-Star Accreditation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The recognition places the academy among some of India’s leading football institutions, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC, while also positioning it ahead of several Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League club academies in terms of accreditation standards.

The AIFF 3-Star Accreditation is awarded to academies that meet stringent benchmarks in coaching quality, player development, infrastructure, sports science, administration, and long-term youth development programmes. The achievement marks a significant milestone for football in Jammu and Kashmir and reflects the steady progress made in nurturing young sporting talent in the region.

With this accreditation, the J&K Sports Council Football Academy will now have greater opportunities to participate in AIFF Youth League competitions, providing aspiring footballers from the Union Territory with a direct pathway to compete at the national level and showcase their talent against the country’s best young players.

The milestone has been achieved under the guidance of the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, which has consistently invested in qualified coaching staff, scientific training methods, and a structured grassroots development system aimed at producing future football stars.

Sports officials described the accreditation as a proud moment for the Union Territory and a major boost for football development in J&K. They expressed confidence that the recognition would inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and strengthen the region’s presence on the national football map.

The achievement is expected to further enhance the academy’s reputation and reinforce the Sports Council’s commitment to creating world-class opportunities for budding footballers across Jammu and Kashmir.