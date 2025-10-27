J&K Speaker refuses discussion on reservation issue

Srinagar: Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday rejected an adjournment motion brought by Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone to discuss the government’s “failure” to rationalize the reservation policy.

After the question hour concluded, Lone said that he had submitted an adjournment motion to address the reservation issue. “It is a post-dated cheque for disaster,” Lone said.

In response, the Speaker said the matter could not be discussed as it was neither of recent occurrence nor permissible due to its sub-judice status.

Citing the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, the Speaker explained that an adjournment motion can only be brought on matters of recent occurrence. “This is not a matter of recent occurrence. The issue has already been discussed in the House. The government has formed a committee to address it, and you have previously raised it,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker said that the matter could not be discussed in the House as it is currently sub-judice—(KNO)