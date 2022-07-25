SRINAGAR, JULY 25: J&K government is giving a significant push to generation of hydroelectric power with projects of more than 6300 MW capacity in pipeline for making UT of J&K power surplus.

To improve the current power capacity substantially, J&K has initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In 70 years, J&K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in four years and tripled in seven years.

Since August 2019, 2451 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades. J&K Government launched various initiatives to strengthen and improve power infrastructure in the UT which had remained dilapidated for the last several decades.

The decade-long overdue up-gradation of power infrastructure which was ignored by successive regimes is being done in a sustained manner. According to a senior official, the present administration is eliminating the legacy of delays and all the languishing projects hanging for long are being completed in a record time.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his recent visit to J&K laid the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.

According to official figures 3100 MW of power projects worth Rs 22315 cr were revised, accelerated and Memorandum of understanding of 3284 MW of projects worth Rs 29600 cr were signed.

Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project in Jammu & Kashmir cleared by cabinet for Rs 8,112.12 crore investment will help in reducing power shortage in the northern region.

“Investment of Rs 8,112.12 crore for construction of the (4×250 MW) Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project has been approved,” an official said.

The project would help in reducing the power shortage in the Northern region and partly to utilize storage provisions of the Indus Water Treaty. It would also help in the socio-economic upliftment of remote areas of J&K.

Under a new scheme “Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), projects worth Rs. 11767 crore are approved to reduce AT&C losses and ensure 24×7 power availability.

In a historic move to realise the goal of making Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient in power sector, Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) inked a contract agreement for the turnkey execution of 850-MW Ratle hydel project within a stipulated timeframe.

J&K has undertaken large-scale capacity augmentation programme in the power sector resulting in a huge leap in power transmission and distribution capacity. The new power generation projects like Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiru etc, will bridge a major gap in the UT’s electricity requirements.

Similarly, 540 MW Kwar project being built at a cost of Rs 4526 cr would be completed by November 2026.

Notably, in a significant step towards boosting renewable energy projects in J&K, in the Union Budget 2022, an allocation of Rs. 476.44 crore has been made as grants towards equity for 800 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project and Rs. 130 crore as grants towards equity for 624 MW Kiru Hydroelectric Project. It will boost energy transition and fight against climate change.

The distribution capacity is now 16754 MVA, while as in 2019 it was only 12745 MVA. The length of HT line is 45101 which was 41204 Ckms before 2019, while as length of LT line has increased from 79754 to 96017 Ckms from 2019 till date.