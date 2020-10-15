J&K signs MoU with Flipkart to help artisans, weavers

Srinagar : To help artisans and weavers to promote their products globally, Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday entered into a strategic partnership with Flipkart by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the e-commerce marketplace to bring local Handloom and Handicraft products into e-commerce platform for their promotion.



An official spokesman said this afternoon that J&K Government today entered into a strategic partnership with @Flipkart by signing an MoU with the e-commerce marketplace to bring local Handloom and Handicraft products into e-commerce platform for their promotion.

He said this e-marketing channel will involve and benefit artisans and weavers both in organized and unorganized sector. He said the aim is to expand the livelihood opportunities, promote local artisans, craftsman and weavers.



“Partnership with the @Flipkart will enable the local artisans, craftsmen and weavers to reach global market. It will also provide an appropriate opportunity for the momentous growth and development of the respective sectors”, he said.



The Spokesman said the initiative will be free for the first six months for all artisans and weavers.

This meaningful initiative will provide forward linkage business opportunities to the artisans and weavers for their handloom and handicraft products in J&K, he said adding the benefits to the artisans will percolate directly to them by payment into their accounts.



He said the @flipkart has created a special web portal “Samarth” for the marketing of handloom and handicraft products. The objective of the initiative is to expose the products of weavers and artisans to millions of customers connected with the Flipkart.