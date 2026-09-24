J&K sets Oct 31 deadline for 2027-28 Budget proposals

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all Administrative Departments, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Budget Controlling Officers and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to begin preparation of the Budget Estimates for 2027-28 and Revised Estimates for 2026-27.

In an order issued on September 24, the Finance Department said the exercise should be undertaken at the earliest to enable examination, compilation and consolidation of estimates by the Administrative Departments before their submission to the Finance Department.

The departments have been asked to scrutinise the estimates and forward their recommendations to the Finance Department by October 31, 2026. To meet the deadline, budget preparation at the DDO and HoD levels must be completed by October 20 and October 25, respectively.

The Finance Department said forms for both Revenue and Capital Budgets will be made available online through the Budget Estimation, Allocation and Management System (BEAMS). It clarified that hard copies of the forms, except B4(i), B4(ii), B-10 and project-wise statements, will not be entertained.

Technical assistance for the exercise will be provided by the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Finance Department and designated resource persons available at district treasuries.