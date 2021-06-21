J&K sees lowest Covid cases in 82 days with 362 infections

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir on Monday registered 362 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 82 days.

According to the officials said on Monday 101 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 261 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 312156.

Regarding deaths, the officials said that three were reported from Jammu Division and seven from Kashmir, taking the fatality count 4262.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 79 cases, Baramulla 14, Budgam 37, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 44, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 18, Shopian 2, Jammu 9, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 15, Doda 27, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 8, Poonch 9, Ramban 13 and Reasi 8.

Moreover, they said, 1224 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—264 from Jammu Division and 960 from Kashmir. 300135 patients have recovered so far, leaving active cases at 7759—2876 in Jammu and 4883 in Kashmir.

One new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) has been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 25 in J&K.

A number of fresh covid-19 cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag.