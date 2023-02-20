SRINAGAR: Sportspersons have a reason to celebrate as Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to revive the sports quota and appoint 25 meritorious athletes as officers in the union territory.

The government has revisited SRO 349 and converted it into SO 12 to encourage athletes to choose sports as a career.

Under the new policy, the top 25 sportspersons, who have played national and international championships and won medals, will be appointed officers.

“We want athletes to choose sports as a career. There are great career options awaiting sportspersons who make the nation proud. The government has changed SO 349 and introduced SO 12. This will help a large number of sportspersons to build careers,” said a well-placed source.

A meeting of top officers was held in Jammu recently to discuss the modalities for SO 12. “There was litigation in the court, Now that issue has been resolved. The government will roll out the scheme and help sportspersons to secure government jobs,” said the source.

Since applications have been pending for many years, the committee constituted by the government is drawing a merit list so that the athletes are appointed at the earliest.

“There will point system. Points will be awarded for every big achievement. For instance, points will be awarded to players who participated in the national and international tourneys. Players who have won gold, silver, and bronze medals will also be given points. Everything will add up. And the 25 athletes with the highest points will be appointed in government service,” said the source.

Around 240 meritorious athletes will be appointed government officers in the first phase. This is aimed to clear the backlog as appointments had been frozen for the last eight years. “All these meritorious athletes who are on the list will be accommodated,” said the source.

In the last three years, the government has ensured unprecedented progress in the establishment of world-class infrastructure, career progression as well as future of the players. The government has created an enabling environment for sportspersons.

Earlier, merely two to three lakh youth used to get opportunities for participation in sports every year. However, the J&K government set a new record, and 17.5 lakh youth were provided the opportunity to participate in sporting activities in 2021. Last year, the government set a target of providing sports opportunities to 35 lakh youth.