J&K reports zero COVID-19 deaths after four months

Srinagar: For the first time since the outbreak of Covid19 second wave, zero deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

155 fresh positive cases were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 2,709.

The death stands at 4,357 and 155 fresh positive cases reported on Monday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 318,848.

Of the exact number of 318,848 cases, 198,000 are from Kashmir division and 120,848 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 155 new cases, 113 belong to Kashmir division while as 42 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 198,000 including 194,286 recoveries and 2,231 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 120,848 including 117,496 recoveries and 2,126 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2,708 including 1,483 from Kashmir division and 1,226 from Jammu division.

With 448 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 311,782 which is 97.79 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 33 from Srinagar, 07 from Baramulla, 10 from Budgam, 07 from Pulwama, 12 from Kupwara, 11 from Anantnag, 08 from Bandipora, 09 from Ganderbal, 14 from Kulgam and 02 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 42 from Jammu division include 12 from Jammu, 01 from Udhampur, 02 from Rajouri, 11 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 02 from Samba, 02 from Kishtwar, 04 from Poonch, 02 from Ramban and 06 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday said that no fresh case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 31.

As per officials figures, 70,696 positive cases including 832 deaths and 69,293 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,407 including 280 deaths and 22,979 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,744 including 22,408 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 15,040 including 14,759 recoveries and 193 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,959 including 165 deaths and 13,680 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,246 including 15,931 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,395 cases including 9,215 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,753 including 9,534 recoveries and 77 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,189 including 10,984 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,571 including 5,503 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 52,567 including 51,096 recoveries and 1,138 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,235 including 11,052 recoveries and 132 deaths are from Udhampur, 10,802 including 10,499 recoveries and 222 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,075 including 6,742 recoveries and 121 deaths are from Doda, 9,244 including 9,069 recoveries and 149 deaths are from Kathua, 7,099 including 6,945 recoveries and 119 deaths are from Samba, 4,560 including 4,450 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,185 including 5,993 recoveries and 94 deaths are from Poonch, 5,910 including 5,771 recoveries and 65 deaths are from Ramban and 6,171 including 5,879 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.