J&K reports seven more Covid-19 deaths, toll 4097

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported seven more Covid-19 death since last evening, taking the total fatality count to 4097, officials said on Tuesday.

They said a 65-year-old woman from Panzoo Tral died at District Hospital Pulwama, ten days after she was admitted there.

A woman from Brah died a day after she was admitted to GMC Anantnag, the officials said.

A 50-year-old woman from Nowshera Rajouri died at GMC Rajouri, four days after she was admitted there, they said.

Three deaths were reported at GMC Jammu and one at SMHS hospital here, they said.

Lately, there has been decrease in both the number of daily cases and deaths. So far 180 people have died this month while over 8000 cases have been added to the overall tally. On Monday J&K reported 977 fresh cases, lowest in two months.

Last month was deadliest as J&K recorded 1625 Covid-19 deaths. The fatalities in these 31 days accounted for 41.59% of the total deaths reported in J&K so far since March last year. Also 114359 Infections were added to overall tally during the month of May. (GNS)