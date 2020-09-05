J&K reports record 1,251 COVID cases, Jammu looks grimmer than Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday witnessed record spike as 1251 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 42,241 in the Union Territory.

Of the total cases, 31,091 are from Kashmir and 11,150 from Jammu division.

Among the 1,047 new cases, 512 cases were reported from Kashmir division while as 739 cases are from the Jammu division which is witnessing huge spikes each day.

Jammu district alone 520 cases on Saturday.

The death toll due to the virus also mounted to 770 as 15 more COVID-19 patients – 10 from Jammu and Five from Kashmir – died in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Here is the district wise break of Covid cases on Saturday: Srinagar 181, Baramulla 51, Pulwama 40, Budgam 69, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 12, Kupwara 54, Kulgam 3, Shopian 4, Ganderbal 63, Jammu 520, Rajouri 22, Kathua 27, Udhampur 72, Samba 23, Ramban 19, Doda 27, Poonch 11, Reasi 2and Kishtwar 16.