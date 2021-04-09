J&K reports 808 fresh COVID-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 808 new covid-19 cases while four more people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.



Among the fresh cases, 283 were reported from Jammu Division and 525 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 136470.

Providing district wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 299 cases, Baramulla 104, Budgam 36, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 23, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 10, Shopian 8, Jammu 164, Udhampur 28, Rajouri 9, Doda 9, Kathua 11, Samba 9, Kishtwar 17, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 33.

On Thursday, J&K reported 835 cases while 812 infections were recorded on previous day.

Moreover, they said, 312 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—60 from Jammu and 252 from Kashmir.

Regarding four COVID-19 deaths , two each were reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir, taking the total toll to 2023—747 in Jammu and 1276 in Kashmir. There are 6115 actives cases—1909 in Jammu and 4206 in the Valley.