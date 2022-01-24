Srinagar, Jan 24 : Jammu and Kashmir reported eight covid-19 deaths, highest single-day toll of the present third wave, even as 5394 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

2045 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 3349 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 402596, the officials told .

Regarding the deaths, they said, four each were reported from Jammu division and Kashmir Valley respectively. So far 4613 people have died due to the virus—2253 in Jammu division and 2360 in Kashmir Valley.

On Saturday last, the J&K recorded its highest daily case count of 6568 since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Giving district wise details, the officials told that Srinagar reported 963 cases, Baramulla 514, Budgam 574, Pulwama 188, Kupwara 267, Anantnag 229, Bandipora 252, Ganderbal 51, Kulgam 276, Shopian 35, Jammu 1204 , Udhampur 234, Rajouri 40, Doda 187, Kathua 34, Samba 71, Kishtwar 40, Poonch 15, Ramban 121 and Reasi 99.

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20, 5720 on January 21 and 6253 on January 22.

Besides, they said, 3643 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1732 from Jammu Division and 1911 from Kashmir. So far 353374 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 44609 —13542 in Jammu and 31067 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 33,147 ddoses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.