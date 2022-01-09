Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 687 fresh cases, while three persons succumbed to the pathogen during the time, officials said on Sunday.

437 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 250 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 344652.

There were three deaths, all from Jammu division, due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4540 persons—2206 in Jammu and 2334 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Giving district-wise details, officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 131 cases, Baramulla 42, Budgam 50, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 3, Shopian 0, Jammu 292, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 12, Doda 12, Kathua 39, Samba 16, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 8, Ramban 25and Reasi 26.

In last 24 hours, they said, 135 patients—52 from Jammu and 83 from Kashmir. So far 336581 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 3531—2032 in Jammu and 1499 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 52543 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.