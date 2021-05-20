J&K reports 67 Covid-19 deaths, 4169 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 67 more covid-19 deaths while 4169 people were confirmed to have contracted the infection in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 41 among the fatalities were reported from Jammu division and 26 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall fatality count to 3422.

Regarding the fresh cases, they said, Jammu reported 1518 cases and 2651 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 260057.

Providing district wise details of the cases, the officials said, Srinagar reported 674, Baramulla 333, Budgam 393, Pulwama 187, Kupwara 206, Anantnag 255, Bandipora 215, Ganderbal 117, Kulgam 206, Shopian 65, Jammu 499, Udhampur 180, Rajouri 158, Doda 79, Kathua 174, Samba 117, Kishtwar 55, Poonch 56, Ramban 124 and Reasi 76.

Out of 67 deaths, they said,17 died in GMC Jammu, seven in GMC Rajouri, one in GMC Kathua, one in GH Gandhi Nagar Jammu, two in GMC Doda, two in DH Udhampur, two in SMVDNH Katra, one in CHC Mendhar, one in CHC Bhaderwah, seven in Home/ Brought Dead, two in SKIMS Soura, three at SKIMS Bemina, four in SMHS Srinagar, three in DH Pulwama, three in DH Kulgam, two in SDH Kupwara, two in GMC Anantnag, one in LD Hospital, two in GMC Baramulla, two in CD Hosp Srinagar, one in CHC Pethkoot and one in JLNM Srinagar.

A number of fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of SKIMS Soura and GMC Anantnag.